George J. Ellenberger Notice
George J. Ellenberger

Milwaukee - Found peace on Monday November 4th, 2019. Age 81. Loving husband of Kayleen for 45 years. Preceded in death by his mother Anna Ellenberger and father Andrew Ellenberger. Brother of Henry (the late Betty) and brother of the late Anna, brother of the late Eva (Nicholas) Kreekon, brother of Andrew (Anna), and brother of the late Doris (William) Cornell. George will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

George retired after 30 years of service as a Detective with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Sunday November 10, 1:00-4:00 PM. Service 4:00PM

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
