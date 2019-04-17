|
Enders, George J. April 14, 2019 age 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Nee Klejsmit). Loving father of David (Susan) Enders and Debra (the late John) Bullen Sr. Dear grandfather of John (Jennifer) Bullen Jr, Joseph Bullen and Nicholas (Fiance Allyn Beckman) Bullen. Great grandfather of Ethan and McKenna Bullen, Avery Housley. Brother of Carol (John) Schaefer. Preceded in death by 2 sisters, Elfriede Hartung, Susan Lenz and a brother, John Enders. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019