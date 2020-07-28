George J. Geiger
Menomonee Falls - After a courageous battle, George J. Geiger, of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Jensen Beach, FL, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on Sunday, July 26, 2020, age 83 years. George is survived by his wife Linda, his children Gerry (Kelly) Geiger, Cathy (Gerald) Luiting, and Eric Geiger, step-children Michael (Kathleen) Schaut, Michelle (Doug) Lee, and Vicki (Dan) Schoshinski. Further survived by grandchildren Austin Geiger, Matt Geiger, Aragorn Luiting, Mitchell Geiger, and Elena Geiger, step-grandchildren Gena Schaut, Erin Schaut, Delaney Schoshinski, and Cassidy Schoshinski. He is also survived by his brothers John (the late Teri) and Edmund (the late Nancy) Geiger. George was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (nee Mueller), son Danny Geiger, sister JoAnne Ludwig, and brother Larry Geiger.
George was a true entrepreneurial salesman at heart. As an executive member of the family business, Mueller Brother's Fish Co., he was instrumental in expanding the business to be eventually sold to Kraft Foods.
George had a passion for the game of golf, making life-time friends on the course. He was a member of the Hartford Golf Club for 30+ years. But most of all, George adored, loved and was so proud of his family.
Services were held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated.