Krause, George J. Our hearts are broken by the unexpected death of our brother George on February 10, 2019 at the young age of 55. George is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Marion and his sister Diane (Ricardo) Gonzalez. Loving brother of Sharon (Steve) Balistreri, Laurie (Mike) Roemer, Al (the late Barb), Richard, Cliff (Barb), Tom (Donna), Sue Orlando, Mike (Fran), Donald (Sue), John, Debbie (Jim) Stepp, and Mary (Scott) Staring. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to his best friend Rick Witter. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Friday, February 15 starting at 4PM until time of Service at 7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019