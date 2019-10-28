Resources
More Obituaries for George Manthey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Manthey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Manthey Notice
George J. Manthey

Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving father of Mark (Heidi) Manthey. Proud grandfather of Holden and Sebastian. Dear brother of Barbara Manthey, Marlene (Bruce) Zimmermann, and Sue (Jeff) White. George was preceded in death by his parents George and Rose Manthey, and his brother James Manthey. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, October 31 from 4-7PM. Vigil at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (1720 E. Norwich Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, November 1 at 10AM, please meet at the church. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline