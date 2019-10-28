|
|
George J. Manthey
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving father of Mark (Heidi) Manthey. Proud grandfather of Holden and Sebastian. Dear brother of Barbara Manthey, Marlene (Bruce) Zimmermann, and Sue (Jeff) White. George was preceded in death by his parents George and Rose Manthey, and his brother James Manthey. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, October 31 from 4-7PM. Vigil at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (1720 E. Norwich Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, November 1 at 10AM, please meet at the church. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019