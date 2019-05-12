Karas, George Born to Eternal Life on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Demetropoulos) Anagnostopoulos Karas. Beloved father of Maria Karas, Georgia (Nicholas) Gapinski, and Pamela (Alan) Tankovitch. Adoring grandfather of George, Eleni, and Roman. Loving stepfather of Diana, George (Kristin), Nicholas (Grace), Dino (Kelly), the late Theodore, Vicki (dear friend Craig). Cherished stepgrandfather of 14. Also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother in Greece: Aggeliki Karaganis, Theodoula (Nikolaos) Zovolias, Konstantina (Mihali) Markou, and Konstantine Karaganis. Also loved by many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Panagioti and Eleni and sister, Panagiota (Panagioti). George was a humble man and led a life full of purpose. He was a hard worker and loved to use his hands, whether building something, gardening, or cooking for his loved ones and those in the community he loved through Alpha Gyros. George was also a devoted and dedicated member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Wauwatosa WI. George will be missed by all those he knew throughout his life. Our memories of George will forever keep him in our hearts. May he rest in peace. Memory eternal. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4-7PM. Trisaigon at 6PM. Additional visitation at STS. CONSTANTINE AND HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary