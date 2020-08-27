1/
George L. Hackbarth
George L. Hackbarth

August 25th, 2020, age 72 years. Beloved husband of Valerie K. (Nee Tews). Dear father of Laura (Patrick) Fitzgerald, Anna (Mark) Lavold and Steven (Anna) Hackbarth. Dear Opa of Katelyn, Eli, Liam, Owen, Gabriel, Samuel, Michael, Lillybelle, Philip, Josiah and Micah. Brother of Diane (Ron) Stalbaum. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, WI from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

George was the owner of Hackbarth Insurance and is a proud Vietnam Army Veteran of the 101st Airborne Division.

All who knew George will miss his sense of humor and big bear hugs. The best way to honor George is to get to know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Jesus is the way to Eternal Life and George wants to see all of his friends in Heaven!

Memorials to the church are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
AUG
28
Service
12:30 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
