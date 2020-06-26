Dr. George Leonard Apfelbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. George Leonard Apfelbach

Glendale - Dr. George Leonard ("Len") Apfelbach, Jr, age 89, of Fish Creek, WI, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community in Glendale, WI, from advanced stage vascular dementia. He is survived by his children, Martha Witko (Frank) of San Carlos, CA, Paul of Mequon, WI, Eric (Paula) of Madison, WI and Edward (Kim) of Belgium, WI, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Claire Fleischmann Apfelbach, parents, Alice Hotz Apfelbach and Dr. George Leonard Apfelbach, and his brother, Dr. Henry Apfelbach.

Len was born and raised in Chicago, IL. He attended the Chicago Latin School and graduated in 1953 from Harvard College with a major in history and pre-medicine. He then attended Northwestern University, where he graduated with an MD degree in 1957 specializing in urology and surgery.

Len and Claire met in 1949 on a blind date at a Harvard-Yale football game. They married in 1955, lived in Chicago and settled in Janesville, WI from 1962 to 1993 where they raised their four children and he practiced Urology. Upon his retirement in 1993, they moved to Sarasota, FL and continued to enjoy summers in Fish Creek, WI.

Len made a large impact on many people in Wisconsin through his practice of medicine. He became the Chief of Staff, President and Chief of Surgery, and Medical Society President while practicing at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

A world traveler, gourmet cook, and gardener, he had an insatiable intellectual curiosity and valued education which he shared with his children and grandchildren. His love and support of theater, opera, art, and music kept him active in all the communities in which he lived. He spent many hours boating, sailing and fishing in his beloved Fish Creek waters, as well as hiking the trails and picnicking at Newport State Park, among others. He was also a long term Rotary Club member.

He was very proud of his familial ties to Door County and worked tirelessly to document its history through the Hotz family archives and preservation of family paintings and photographs. He wrote "The Ferdinand Hotz Legacy" which honors the Hotz family's history. His most recent contribution was the renovation of the Hotz Trail stone entry gate at Newport State Park.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date and Len's ashes will be interred at Blossomberg Cemetery, Fish Creek, WI. Memorial contributions to Newport Wilderness Society, P.O. Box 187, Ellison Bay, WI 54210, or Gibraltar Historical Foundation, PO Box 323, Fish Creek, WI 54212 are welcomed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved