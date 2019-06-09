Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for George Courtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Courtis

Notice Condolences Flowers

George M. Courtis Notice
Courtis, George M. Of Thiensville passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 69 with his family by his side. He was born in Gary, IN on January 22, 1950. Preceded in death by parents, John and Bessie Courtis; yiayia, Calliope; and niece, Jacque (Curry) Moore. Beloved husband of Ginny (Curry) for nearly 45 years. Loving father of Leah, John, and David. Dear brother of Sandy (Mark) Schramm and brother in-law of Tom (Kim) Curry, Pat (Jeff) Rankins, Janet (Jeff) Melzer. Fond uncle of Andy, Dan, and John Schramm, Abigail Curry, Shannon (Murphy) Granger, Kevin Moore, Jillian (Matt) Smith, and Marisa (Cory) Hosier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. George was a loving and loyal husband and father. His jovial nature and quick-wit made life more entertaining. He was highly respected and admired by his coworkers and sales teams that he managed in Milwaukee for over 35 years, first in the office supply industry, and later at Grainger Industrial Supply where he retired in 2011. Since 2012, he and Ginny spent their winters in The Villages, FL where he could exchange his snowblower for his golf clubs. He had a genuine curiosity for both intellectual and philosophical conversation. His optimistic outlook and gregarious personality will surely be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon. Visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Melanoma Research, , or Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Organization International, in memory of George Courtis, are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline