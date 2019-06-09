|
Courtis, George M. Of Thiensville passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 69 with his family by his side. He was born in Gary, IN on January 22, 1950. Preceded in death by parents, John and Bessie Courtis; yiayia, Calliope; and niece, Jacque (Curry) Moore. Beloved husband of Ginny (Curry) for nearly 45 years. Loving father of Leah, John, and David. Dear brother of Sandy (Mark) Schramm and brother in-law of Tom (Kim) Curry, Pat (Jeff) Rankins, Janet (Jeff) Melzer. Fond uncle of Andy, Dan, and John Schramm, Abigail Curry, Shannon (Murphy) Granger, Kevin Moore, Jillian (Matt) Smith, and Marisa (Cory) Hosier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. George was a loving and loyal husband and father. His jovial nature and quick-wit made life more entertaining. He was highly respected and admired by his coworkers and sales teams that he managed in Milwaukee for over 35 years, first in the office supply industry, and later at Grainger Industrial Supply where he retired in 2011. Since 2012, he and Ginny spent their winters in The Villages, FL where he could exchange his snowblower for his golf clubs. He had a genuine curiosity for both intellectual and philosophical conversation. His optimistic outlook and gregarious personality will surely be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15 at 11 AM at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon. Visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin for Melanoma Research, , or Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Organization International, in memory of George Courtis, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019