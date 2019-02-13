Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church
3802 E. Squire Ave.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church
3802 E. Squire Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Malivuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Malivuk

Notice Condolences Flowers

George Malivuk Notice
Malivuk, George Found peace February 5, 2019 at age 62. Preceded in death by his parents Dragan and Marija and sister Helen Krosowski. Dear brother of Violet (Karl) Parks. Uncle of Vesna Harris and Ingrid St. Pierre. Great Uncle of Andrew and Lauren St. Pierre. Special friend of Linda and Terry Resch. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church (3802 E. Squire Ave.) 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.