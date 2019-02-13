|
Malivuk, George Found peace February 5, 2019 at age 62. Preceded in death by his parents Dragan and Marija and sister Helen Krosowski. Dear brother of Violet (Karl) Parks. Uncle of Vesna Harris and Ingrid St. Pierre. Great Uncle of Andrew and Lauren St. Pierre. Special friend of Linda and Terry Resch. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church (3802 E. Squire Ave.) 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019