George P. MileyMenomonee Falls - August 9,2020, Age 86 years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Loving father of Lori (James) Wood, Lisa (John) Anthony, Linda (Rick) Hext, David (Shirley) and Sara (Tim) Dwyer. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday August 13 at 1:30pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church,N74 W13604 Appleton Ave. Menomonee Falls, followed by burial in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors. Visitation on Thursday 11am-1pm AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evans Scholars Foundation or the Veterans Honor Flight appreciated.George and Barb have been members of North Hills Country Club for 45 years. George was a avid golfer and was a director for the WSGA for 15 years. He also won the Wisconsin Senior Amateur in 1994 at North Hills Country Club.Due to the COVID-19, Face Masks and Social Distancing is required.