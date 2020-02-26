|
George Patrick Dunn
Passed away peacefully February 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Husband to Gloria for 35 years, stepfather to Rick Wojciechowski, Cathy (Matt) Ivan, Chris (Doug) Wood, special grandson Ryan Schramkowski and brother to Daniel Van Lanen. Also survived by 5 grand children and 4 great grand children and other relatives and friends. Father to furry girl Gypsy Rose. Mass and memorial services at a latter date. Gifts to St. Roberts Church or Wisconsin Human Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2020