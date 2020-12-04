1/
George Perinovic Jr.
George Perinovic Jr.

West Allis - On Sunday 11/29/20 our 100 year old father passed peacefully to reunite with his beautiful bride Mary of 58 years after a 21 year wait! George was born on March 27th, 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was a crane operator for over 30 years and retired from Ladish Company in 1977. He and Mary moved to warmer weather in Venice, Florida for 23 years before returning to Milwaukee in 1998. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son George III (Skipper) daughter Debra and granddaughter's Jeanette and Angela. He is survived by six of his eight children, Dennis Perinovic (Jean), Sandra Hass, Jim Perinovic (Sonia), Gerald Perinovic (Maria), Jeff Perinovic, Suzanne Keuntjes (Randy), eleven grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. His family was blessed with extra time to spend with him here on earth and we are so thankful for that. We will all miss him and have so many memories to keep in our hearts. Now go give Mom that long overdue kiss. We love you.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
