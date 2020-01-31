|
|
George R. Markham
of Brookfield, formerly of Cedarburg, January 28, 2020 age 82 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Rimkus). Loving father of Linda (Timothy) Canning, Wendy (Charles) Hirsch, Michael (Delia), Clint, and Rick (Sarah). Loving grandpa of Daniel (Elizabeth), Christine, Carl, Matthew, Rachel, Michelle, Nathan, Elizabeth, Tyler, Cooper and Griffin. Loving great grandpa of Peter. Preceded in death by his sister, Ruth (the late Melvin) Herlache. Dear brother-in-law of Michael (MaryJo) Rimkus and Frank Rimkus, Jr. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church N35 W6621 Wilson Ave. Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 1:30 PM - 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, or are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020