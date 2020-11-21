George R. OpperCudahy - George R. Opper, of Cudahy, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. George was born in 1936 in Grafton, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, George C. Opper and Agatha W. Sheer Opper, his sister Beatrice M. Opper Jeziorski, and his brother Jerome G. Opper. He is survived by his sister Audrey M. Opper Mueller of Grafton, WI, nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N 43rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53209.