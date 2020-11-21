1/
George R. Opper
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Opper

Cudahy - George R. Opper, of Cudahy, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. George was born in 1936 in Grafton, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, George C. Opper and Agatha W. Sheer Opper, his sister Beatrice M. Opper Jeziorski, and his brother Jerome G. Opper. He is survived by his sister Audrey M. Opper Mueller of Grafton, WI, nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N 43rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53209.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved