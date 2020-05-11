George R. Winiarski
Germantown - Of Germantown, WI passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Angie (nee Ostricki). Loving father of Peggy (Tim) Arnold, and Paula (Dan) Sibila. Grandfather of Kiersten (Kyler), Zachary, Brett, Georja and Colemin. Brother-in-law of Sonny (Barbara), Larry (Cindy), Lil (Mike) Raymond, Hank (Chris). George was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Runge Brothers VFW Post 1691. After the service he worked at Pfister & Vogel Tanning Co. and retired in 1990 as a Foreman after 35 1/2 years. After his retirement he and his wife Angie spent the winters in North Port FL where they made many lifelong friends. George enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, fishing, and playing cards. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends and will be greatly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings Edward (Irene) Winiarski, Tony (Bernadine) Winiarski, Stella Winiarski, Stanley (Ceil) Winiarski, Alice (Richard) Wier, Dolores (Oscar) Kornblum. Special thanks to Dr. Kamal Ahmin, Jackie, Kelly, Sue and Patty at Davita Dialysis, Dr. Hietpas and Horizon Hospice especially Karen and Wade. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of George's life will take place when social gatherings are permitted.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.