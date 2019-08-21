|
|
White, George Randolph "Randy" George "Randy " White passed away Saturday, August 17th at 9:17 AM. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn White, his sisters Vicki Harms and Pam White (Jesus Pando), two nephews, and their families. Randy grew up in Fox Lake, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wayland Academy with honors and earned a full scholarship to Stanford University, where he received a BA in business. He then went on to get a Masters in Business at Marquette University. Randy worked in Human Resources at A. O. Smith Corporation for over 40 years. His great intellect, creativity, and innate ability to analyze meticulously any situation made Randy a unique soul. He filled his life with learning, music, science, discovery, woodworking, and caring about others. He touched so many lives and will be missed. The funeral will take place at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive Shorewood, WI 53211 on Saturday, August 24th. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 2:00 with a service at 2. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake, Wisconsin, on Monday, August 26th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Glioblastoma Foundation or Horizon Lawless Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019