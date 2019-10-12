|
George Roemer
Milwaukee - George Roemer passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in his own home. George was survived by his wife, Sandy Roemer, and his four children, George (Grace) Roemer, Adam (Kim) Roemer, Luke Roemer and Anna Roemer.
George worked in the construction trades while he attended college and graduated as a Civil/Structural Engineer. He first worked as a surveyor for the Deep Tunnel project in the City of Chicago. Later he was employed with the city of Milwaukee where he worked with many of the bridges and buildings in the down-town area, which included the "River Walk", and finally the 6th street Viaduct. He retired as the City's Chief Structural Engineer.
Through out his life, he traveled on his old Blue Honda through deserts, high mountain passes: the infamous "Bear Tooth Pass" and the glorious "Road to the Sun". He covered 10's of thousands of miles on his old Honda.
On the lighter side, he spent many years with the Boy Scouts of America with his three sons.
In addition, he was enrolled with numerous engineering societies servings in many different capacities.
He lived a very full and exciting 77 years of life in spite of the 25 year challenge of Parkinson's Disease.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 15, from 1PM - 315 PM. Memorial Service at 330 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019