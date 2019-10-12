Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Roemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Roemer

Add a Memory
George Roemer Notice
George Roemer

Milwaukee - George Roemer passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in his own home. George was survived by his wife, Sandy Roemer, and his four children, George (Grace) Roemer, Adam (Kim) Roemer, Luke Roemer and Anna Roemer.

George worked in the construction trades while he attended college and graduated as a Civil/Structural Engineer. He first worked as a surveyor for the Deep Tunnel project in the City of Chicago. Later he was employed with the city of Milwaukee where he worked with many of the bridges and buildings in the down-town area, which included the "River Walk", and finally the 6th street Viaduct. He retired as the City's Chief Structural Engineer.

Through out his life, he traveled on his old Blue Honda through deserts, high mountain passes: the infamous "Bear Tooth Pass" and the glorious "Road to the Sun". He covered 10's of thousands of miles on his old Honda.

On the lighter side, he spent many years with the Boy Scouts of America with his three sons.

In addition, he was enrolled with numerous engineering societies servings in many different capacities.

He lived a very full and exciting 77 years of life in spite of the 25 year challenge of Parkinson's Disease.

Gathering at the Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 15, from 1PM - 315 PM. Memorial Service at 330 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline