George Rosholt
George Rosholt

Age 79, passed away on October 26, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. George loved fishing and hunting deer and bear. He was the last survivor of his siblings and was adored by his late sister, Delores (Lee) Sheehy; late sister, Marion (Jim) Moran and late brother, John (Nancy) Rosholt. George is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; children, Randy (Renata) Rosholt, Jessica (Nelson) Moore, and Monica Rosholt; proud grandpa, Christopher and Corey. Visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, W156N7149 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI on November 6th, 2020 from 10:00 am -11:00 am. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 am. Burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Miller-Reesman FH www.miller-reesman.com 262-878-2500






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
