George S. Bolek M.D.
George S. Bolek M.D.

Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Age 77. Loving husband of Margaret for 54 years. Loving father of Matthew (Melissa) and Luke (Kimberly) Bolek.

Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave; New Berlin, Monday, October 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 6 10:30AM at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH W173 S7743 Westwood Dr; Muskego (Please meet at church at 10:20AM) Masks are required. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15 AM
ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
