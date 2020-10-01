George S. Bolek M.D.
Passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Age 77. Loving husband of Margaret for 54 years. Loving father of Matthew (Melissa) and Luke (Kimberly) Bolek.
Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave; New Berlin, Monday, October 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 6 10:30AM at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH W173 S7743 Westwood Dr; Muskego (Please meet at church at 10:20AM) Masks are required. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.