George S. Briglevic
Muskego - Age 90. Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances. Beloved father of Ken (Gail), Den (Roxanne), Jim (Faith), Barb (Kim) Schroeder, Joe, and Renee (Lee) Sirny. Proud grandpa of Jeanette, Travis, Becky, Mandy, Adam, Leah, Stacey, Meagan, Chris, and Justin. Blessed with many great-grandchildren. Dear brother of John (Joanne) and Frank (Kathy). Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12th from 10 AM - 12 Noon. Funeral Service 12 Noon. Interment to follow: Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.