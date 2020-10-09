George Scott Schafer
Nashotah - George Scott Schafer, age 53, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1967 in West Allis, WI to John and Jacqueline Schafer.
He received his bachelor's degree from UW-Milwaukee in 1992 and made a career as an electrical sales engineer. On September 23, 1995 he married the love of his life Wendy Thompson.
George was witty, charismatic, fiercely loyal to those he cared about and was a devoted husband. He loved to read and play chess but also had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing, bird hunting with his dogs, fishing, skiing and diving in Bonaire with Wendy. Some of his favorite memories growing up were from spending time up north at his family's lake cabin.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Jack Tendick, George Schafer and Aerion Schafer.
He is survived by his wife Wendy and their dog Flynn; parents, John and Jacqueline Schafer; sister, Michele Simkin and brother-in-law, Brian; brother, Dan Schafer and sister-in-law, Kim; four uncles, Dave (Terri) Tendick, Chuck Tendick, Jim (Charlie) Tendick, JT Tendick, beloved grandmother, Ruth Tendick; and numerous nephews, cousins and friends.
George was a very private person. To honor his wishes, there will be no formal service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at lls.org
.