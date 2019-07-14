|
Sopik, George Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Mary Ellen. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Visitation at St. Matthew Parish (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek) on Wednesday, July 17 from 11 AM to 12 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019