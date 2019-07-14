Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sopik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sopik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Sopik Notice
Sopik, George Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Mary Ellen. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Visitation at St. Matthew Parish (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek) on Wednesday, July 17 from 11 AM to 12 PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline