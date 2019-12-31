|
George Spencer Motz, "Spence", age 87 of Colegate, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019 at his daughter's home in Cambria, WI.
Spencer was born in the Town of Lisbon on the family farm on Feb. 25, 1932 to the Parents of Otis and Anna (DeCaluwe) Motz. He went to primary and high school in Menomonee Falls and graduated in the class of 1950. During the school year Spencer would walk over to the Menomonee Falls News where his mother worked and ate lunch with her. He was known for his pressed shirts and draped pants. Spencer was drafted and served three years in the U.S. Army, state side in California. He was discharged in 1955 and often commented how beautiful the state of California was. Spencer was employed as an engineer at AC Sparkplug of Milwaukee, worked at General Motors, and retired from Consolidated Doors in 1994 where he installed both residential and commercial garage doors. Spencer worked hard but also had an array of interests and hobbies. In his younger day he received several trophies for trap shooting, golf, pool and bowling. He loved History, Civics and trivia. He cooked, guided and hunted in Gillette, Wyoming for 40 years every fall for hunters looking to bag an antelope or Mule deer. Many hunters from all over the country became lifelong friends. In the last 2 years of his life, Spencer shared a home with his daughter Cara and husband David in Crivitz, WI and eventually moved in with his daughter Christa of Cambria, WI where he lived out hi remaining days. Spencer was a member of the Lisbon United Presbyterian Church in Sussex and also a member of the Goetz Saint Louis American Legion Post# 522.
Spencer will be sadly missed and mourned by his daughters, Cara McDowell and Christa Johnson (Mike); his grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacqueline, Stephen and Jacob; one great grandchild, Elle; several other relatives and many dear friends near and far. A special thank you to Spencers caretakers, Alexandra Grage and Jodi Clavey.
Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law David McDowell, and wives Elvira Holz and Constance DeFrain.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Lisbon United Presbyterian Church, W250 N7095, Hillside Rd., Sussex WI 53089, with Rev. Dr. Keith E. Jones officiating. Burial will be held in Lisbon Central Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.
