George W. Geib Jr.Hartford - age 77, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2020. Son of the late Helen M, (nee Fillput) and George W. Geib Sr.; beloved husband of Margaret (nee Hirth); loved dad of George W. Geib III and Eric Geib; proud Opa of Allysa; proud great-grandpa of Isabella; dear brother of Glen, Darlene, Denise, Debbie, ands Gary. George is further survived by many other relatives and friends.Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at the funeral home with Visitation from 10:30AM-12:30PM. Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.