1/
George W. Geib Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Geib Jr.

Hartford - age 77, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 6, 2020. Son of the late Helen M, (nee Fillput) and George W. Geib Sr.; beloved husband of Margaret (nee Hirth); loved dad of George W. Geib III and Eric Geib; proud Opa of Allysa; proud great-grandpa of Isabella; dear brother of Glen, Darlene, Denise, Debbie, ands Gary. George is further survived by many other relatives and friends.Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:30p.m. at the funeral home with Visitation from 10:30AM-12:30PM. Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Shimon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shimon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved