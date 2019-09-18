Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH,
1755 N Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH,
1755 N Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Koch Jr.


March 13, 1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Koch Jr. Notice
George W. Koch, Jr.

Brookfield - Dad passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted children on September 15, 2019 at the age of 96.

George married the love of his life, Rosemary C. Wojtasiak on September 8, 1951, who preceded him in death after 65 years of marriage.

Loving father of George (Patricia) Koch, Mary (Larry) Carpenter, Jean Koch, Ann (Dave) Smith, Margaret (Robert) Kurkiewicz, Victoria (Mark) Benskin and Greg (Sarah) Koch.

Grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Born March 13, 1923 to the late George W Koch, Sr (Gladys) and Clara Thompson.

Graduated Messmer High School 1941. Served in the Air Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. George graduated from Marquette University Law School in 1951 and practiced law for 39 years with the Tilg and Koch Firm.

George was a Pro Life Advocate and member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a past Grand Knight.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield from 10am-12pm. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 12pm. Private burial.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline