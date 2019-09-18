|
George W. Koch, Jr.
Brookfield - Dad passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted children on September 15, 2019 at the age of 96.
George married the love of his life, Rosemary C. Wojtasiak on September 8, 1951, who preceded him in death after 65 years of marriage.
Loving father of George (Patricia) Koch, Mary (Larry) Carpenter, Jean Koch, Ann (Dave) Smith, Margaret (Robert) Kurkiewicz, Victoria (Mark) Benskin and Greg (Sarah) Koch.
Grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Born March 13, 1923 to the late George W Koch, Sr (Gladys) and Clara Thompson.
Graduated Messmer High School 1941. Served in the Air Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. George graduated from Marquette University Law School in 1951 and practiced law for 39 years with the Tilg and Koch Firm.
George was a Pro Life Advocate and member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a past Grand Knight.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1755 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield from 10am-12pm. Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 12pm. Private burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019