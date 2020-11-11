George W. RussellPassed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Natalie (nee Weicher) for almost 59 years. Loving dad of Steve (Courtney) and Rick. Brother of Clara (the late Charles) Schulz. Brother-in-law of Vi (Robert) Schneider and Shirley (the late Jack) Weiner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield, from 1-3pm. Burial to follow.Stationed in Fairbanks, AK, George honorably served in the US Army. George was the owner and operator of Wisconsin Legal Blank since 1963. Along with his wife and sons, he proudly worked at WLB almost to the day of his passing. When not at the office, George found relaxation on his lanai in Jupiter Island, FL.