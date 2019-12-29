Services
George William Hegerty Notice
George William Hegerty

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 27, 2019, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Age 75. Loving husband of Nan.

Visitation at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, W156 N8131 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls, Friday January 3rd, 9:00-11:00 AM. Funeral Service 11:00 AM.

George was a retired Detective Captain with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Please see the Wednesday newspaper edition or the Krause Funeral Home website for full notice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
jsonline