George William Hegerty
Age 75. Born on March 13, 1944, and born to eternal life on December 27, 2019 as the result of esophageal cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, George Edward and Mae (nee Van Lare); and his brother Paul. Survived by his beloved wife, Nannette (nee Meier), and his beloved children Suzanne (Brian) Kreuziger, of Glendale, Wisconsin, and Scott (Sara) Hegerty, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Loving grandfather of Eleanor, John and Benjamin Hegerty; his loving sisters, Mary (J. David) McMullen, of Mooresville, Indiana, and Elizabeth (Lee) Corneliusen, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Also survived by his loved mother-in-law, June Meier, his brother-in-law, Ronald Meier, and his sister-in-law, Dawn Luckmann. Further survived by his many special nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren other relatives, friends, and his Labrador retrievers, Bucky and Mickey.
Alumnus of Wisconsin Lutheran High Scholl, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Marquette University and Northwestern University's Traffic Institute.
George proudly served as a Milwaukee police officer for thirty-two years; and served in the U.S. Army Military Police, and the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
In State on Friday January 3rd, at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, W156 N8131 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a service to follow. Private interment.
We, as the members of George's family, extend our sincere thanks to all members of the staff at Community Memorial Hospital's Cancer Care Center, especially Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi, MD, for their outstanding medical and compassionate care during George's illness. A special thanks to Ashley Douglas from Heartland Hospice for her kindness and care for George.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the , or the Wisconsin Amateur Field Trial Club (WAFTC).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020