Witt Jr., George "Snipe" 92 of Theresa, was called home to be with the Lord on Thurs., July 4, 2019. A funeral service for George will be held on Sat., July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, West Bend. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with George's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
