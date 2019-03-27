|
Rude, Georgeanne Georgeanne Rude, nee Mulvaney, age 87, residing in Pulaski after living most of her life in Milwaukee died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born August 2, 1931, in Milwaukee to the late James and Agnes (Plaisance) Mulvaney. She enjoyed sewing, reading, arts and craft fairs, fishing, shopping with friends and beach days. She was employed as a legal secretary, retiring from Eaton Corporation in 1999. Georgeanne is survived by two daughters, Linda Bondar and Pam Kobza; eight grandchildren, Sean, Jeremy, Billy Sr. (Nikki), Brian (Christy), Nicole, Jamie, Lindsey (Donnie) and Jesse; sixteen great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Mulvaney. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Gorr, granddaughter, Sarah Gorr, and siblings, James Mulvaney and Carol Kemp. Visitation for Georgeanne will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the time of the memorial service, at 11:00 AM at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019