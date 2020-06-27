Georgette Busalacchi
1934 - 2020
Georgette Busalacchi

Georgette Alyce Busalacchi, age 85 of Cannon Falls, MN and formerly of Shorewood, WI, died June 24, 2020 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living.

She was born Sept. 2, 1934 in St. Francis, WI, the daughter of George and Ella (Dressler) Matz. She grew up and attended school in Milwaukee, graduating from Bayview High School.

She was a mother of three and worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and playing Bingo. She will be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew "Andy" Busalacchi; daughter, Pam Bennett; granddaughter, Stephanie Sutherland; and sister, Dolores (Robert) Mikula.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Marie (William) Sutherland of Cannon Falls; son, Andy (Vicki) of Germantown, WI; five grandchildren, Jenny Sutherland, Emily Sutherland, Andrea Busalacchi, Angela Busalacchi, and Gina ?; ex grandson-in-law, Jeff LaFond and her great grandchildren, Rocco and Vinny; and her loving friends.

Private service and interment will be held. Memorials to Make A Wish Foundation.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lundberg Funeral Home
5839 Highway 19 Blvd
Cannon Falls, MN 55009
(507) 263-4246
