Georgette N. TalaveraSouth Milwaukee - Georgette "George" N. Talavera, age 62, of South Milwaukee, WI, went to be with the Lord on September 07, 2020. George is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Albert; her children Tony (Jenny), Robert (Sarah), Angie (Jesus); her grandchildren Manny, Mariana, Antonio, Avram, Nehemiah, Adoniah, Kalae, Josiah, Alex, Matea, Adrianna, Brayden and Ayla; her siblings Linda (the late Gary), David, Gary, Renee (Mike) and Bill. George is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Sue and her brother Dean.A visitation will be held at Max A Sass & Sons - Mission Hills Chapel (8910 W Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Sunday, September 13 from 3 pm until 7 pm. A service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church (224 N Hine Ave, Waukesha) on Monday, September 14 at 10 am with interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.