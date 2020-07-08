1/
Georgia A. Eggert
Georgia A. Eggert

Milwaukee - Born to eternal life on July 3, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" for 49 years who preceded her in death in 2001. Loving mother of Georgine (Dwayne) Johnson, Roberta (Greg) Rich, Chuck (Debbie) Eggert, Matthew Eggert, and Mary (Tom) Eggert. Cherished grandmother of Chris (Lisa) Wenzler, Mike (Lauren) Wenzler, Andy Rich, Jessica Eggert, Amanda Eggert. Treasured great-grandmother of Eddie, Isla, and Dahlia Wenzler, William, Samuel, and Eloise Wenzler. Further survived by nieces, nephew's other family members and friends.

Georgia was a daughter of German immigrants, Georgine and John Gerl, and grew up in Milwaukee. She graduated from Washington High School, attended Layton School for the Arts and UW-Milwaukee.

Georgia was a hardworking and caring Mom. She sewed clothing for her children and made delicious meals, homemade spaetzle and dumplings were some of her specialties. Georgia helped with office duties as Bob and his partner ran Eggert & Fittings Tree Service. She also was an office manager and owner of Lawns, Incorporated, for 20 years, skilled in accounting and payroll.

A private service will be held at noon on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Alphonsus in Greendale. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
