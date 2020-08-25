Sr. Georgia Brost, SSSF
Milwaukee - August 21, 2020. Age 93 years. Survived by her brothers Rev. Frederick Brost and David Brost of Medford, WI, John Brost of Wauwatosa, WI, her three sisters Janice Brost of Milwaukee, WI, Patricia Nickley of LaCrosse, WI, and Donna Tamasaki of Golet, CA, many nieces and nephews, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 74 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.