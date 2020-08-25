1/
Sr. Georgia Brost SSSF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Georgia Brost, SSSF

Milwaukee - August 21, 2020. Age 93 years. Survived by her brothers Rev. Frederick Brost and David Brost of Medford, WI, John Brost of Wauwatosa, WI, her three sisters Janice Brost of Milwaukee, WI, Patricia Nickley of LaCrosse, WI, and Donna Tamasaki of Golet, CA, many nieces and nephews, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 74 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
video
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved