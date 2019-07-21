Resources
Georgia Ellen Tubbs

Georgia Ellen Tubbs Notice
Tubbs, Georgia Ellen (Nee Weger) Georgia found peace on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Devoted mother of Chris (Char), Brian (Gail), Stephen (Tracey) and Paul (Sandy). Beloved long time partner of Greg Bagniewski. Proud Grandmother of Jordan (Kate), Colin, Kyle (Alyssa), Eric, Rachael (James), Hunter and Hayden. Dear sister to Carol Wiegand and friend to her caring former spouse Myron. Preceded in death by her brother Don (Pat), and parents. Further survived by family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
