Georgia L. Losiniecki
Richfield - age 86 years, Tuesday, December 3 2019. Loving mother of Cynthia (Jamie) Maxwell, Dale Meysembourg and Valencia (Jim) Walters. Grandmother of Jake, Stephanie and Ethan. Great grandmother of Annabelle and Lilly. Further survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28 at the funeral home from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019