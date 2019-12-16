Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Georgia L. Losiniecki

Georgia L. Losiniecki

Richfield - age 86 years, Tuesday, December 3 2019. Loving mother of Cynthia (Jamie) Maxwell, Dale Meysembourg and Valencia (Jim) Walters. Grandmother of Jake, Stephanie and Ethan. Great grandmother of Annabelle and Lilly. Further survived by 1 sister, 2 brothers, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28 at the funeral home from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019
