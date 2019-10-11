|
Georgian M. Liptak
Brookfield - Georgian M. Liptak (nee Cira), age 77, was born to eternal life on October 9, 2019.
Loving wife of the late Joseph Liptak. Daughter of the late George and Therese Cira. Sister of the late Michael (Darlene) Cira. Further survived by other family and friends.
She dedicated herself to her job at the VA for over 30 years.
Services for Georgian will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 3:00pm until time of prayer service at 4:00pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019