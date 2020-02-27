Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Burial
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
14875 West Greenfield Ave
New Berlin, WI
Georgianna "Georgia" Ignace

Georgianna "Georgia" Ignace Notice
Georgianna "Georgia" Ignace

(Nee Webster) age 77 passed away December 25, 2019 and went to meet her creator and join her ancestors. Beloved Wife of Gerald L. Ignace M.D. of 56 years. Loving Mother of Lyle (Deborah) Ignace M.D., Thekla (Greg) Wald and Danielle (Don Pacher) Ignace PhD. Proud Grandma of Janelle, Jordan Wald, Ethan, Alexis, Delaney and Madison Ignace. Dear Sister of Stanly (Donnie), Schuyler (Ruth), Sherman (Christine), Sheldon (Mona), Mary Dianne, Mary Lou, Keith and extended family. Preceded in death by her sons Brian Scott and Glenn Thomas Ignace. Siblings James Jr., Nancy, Darrell, Chauncey and parents Christine and James Webster and Elizabeth and Raymond Ignace.

Visitation will be held on May 1 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by 1:00 PM Burial services at Highland Memorial Park 14875 West Greenfield Ave, New Berlin Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Red Shawl Gala http://redshawl20.gesture.com

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center's (GLIIHC) 15th Annual Red Shawl Gala will celebrate our crystal anniversary on April 3, 2020. In remembrance to the founder of GLIIHC's annual fundraiser, this year's event will be in honor of Georgianna Ignace who has made a lifetime commitment, assuring culturally based programs and health care services are provided for Urban Indians in the greater Milwaukee area.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
