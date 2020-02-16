|
|
Georgianna M. Moorbeck
Mequon - Age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jerry L. Moorbeck, daughter Cinthia M. Moorbeck, and parents Leonard J. and Mary B. Gill. Survived by son Jeffrey Moorbeck and daughter Jill Moorbeck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24th at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am, Mass will follow at 11:00am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020