Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2750 W. Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2750 W. Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
Georgianna M. Moorbeck


1935 - 2020
Georgianna M. Moorbeck

Mequon - Age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Jerry L. Moorbeck, daughter Cinthia M. Moorbeck, and parents Leonard J. and Mary B. Gill. Survived by son Jeffrey Moorbeck and daughter Jill Moorbeck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24th at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am, Mass will follow at 11:00am.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
