|
|
Georgianne Bohmann
(Nee Vershowske) Found peace April 24, 2020 at age 82. Beloved wife of James of 57 years. Loving mother of Faithann (Michael) Stoner and Michael Bohmann. Proud grandmother of Shannon Stoner (Conor O'Hara) and Erin Stoner. Dear sister of Allan (Nancy) Vershowske, the late Gloria (Jerry) Olesinski, and the late Glenda (John) Hendry. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020