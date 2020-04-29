Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgianne Bohmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgianne Bohmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgianne Bohmann Notice
Georgianne Bohmann

(Nee Vershowske) Found peace April 24, 2020 at age 82. Beloved wife of James of 57 years. Loving mother of Faithann (Michael) Stoner and Michael Bohmann. Proud grandmother of Shannon Stoner (Conor O'Hara) and Erin Stoner. Dear sister of Allan (Nancy) Vershowske, the late Gloria (Jerry) Olesinski, and the late Glenda (John) Hendry. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgianne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline