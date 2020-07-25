Georgina Kreidl

Georgina KreidlMuskego - Born to Eternal Life July, 25, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kreidl. Loving mother of Ricky (Irma) Kreidl, Fred (Noemy) Kreidl and Sue (Randy) Matson. Dear grandma of Chris Kreidl, Jessica (Dan) Mayer, Diego Brusky, Marie (Ron) Ziarnik, Stephanie (Pedro) Hardy, Alex Kreidl, Nick Kreidl and Susie Contreras. Great-grandmother of Jesse Allmon, Caleb Ziarnek, Brady Ziarnik, Abby Ziarnek, Lilah Hardy, Stella Hardy and Nalani Contreras. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.