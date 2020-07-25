1/
Georgina Kreidl
Georgina Kreidl

Muskego - Born to Eternal Life July, 25, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kreidl. Loving mother of Ricky (Irma) Kreidl, Fred (Noemy) Kreidl and Sue (Randy) Matson. Dear grandma of Chris Kreidl, Jessica (Dan) Mayer, Diego Brusky, Marie (Ron) Ziarnik, Stephanie (Pedro) Hardy, Alex Kreidl, Nick Kreidl and Susie Contreras. Great-grandmother of Jesse Allmon, Caleb Ziarnek, Brady Ziarnik, Abby Ziarnek, Lilah Hardy, Stella Hardy and Nalani Contreras. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
