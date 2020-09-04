1/1
Georgina L. Gasperetti
Georgina L. Gasperetti

Milwaukee - (nee Jacobson) Age 92 years. Sept. 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Herman, and siblings: Virginia Burgess, Sonny Jacobson, Richard Jacobson and Nancy Pangallo. Beloved mother of Rick (Sally Sermersheim), David (JoAnne), and Michael (Tammy) Gasperetti. Dear grandmother of David, Mark (Roxanne), and Paul Gasperetti; and Katie (Riker) LeNoble. Sister of Glenda Westphal, Gladys Lombardini, and Jimmy (Donna) Jacobson. Further survived by other loving family and friends.

Visitation Wed., Sept. 9 at Blessed Savior Catholic Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
