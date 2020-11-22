1/1
Geral J. "Gerry" Differt
Geral J. "Gerry" Differt

New Berlin - Entered God's Loving hands on Friday, November 20, 2020 at age 84. Loving husband of Louise (Slowik) for 54 years. Proud dad of Jeff (Katie), Kevin (Ann) and Brian. Devoted grandpa of Alex, Alyson, Samantha, Olivia, and Nathan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at HOLY APOSTLES PARISH 16000 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN on Saturday November 28 from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Legacy Hospice, Holy Apostles Parish or Tanner Paull American Legion appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
