Gerald A. FootePassed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020 at age 95. Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Knoll). Loving dad of Deborah Foote and Robert (Tina) Foote. Proud grandpa of Alyssa Foote (Parker Detjens), Raychel (Harrison) Barton and great-granddaughter, Aubrey. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Friday, June 26, from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Service at 1 PM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.