Gerald A. Foote
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald A. Foote

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020 at age 95. Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Knoll). Loving dad of Deborah Foote and Robert (Tina) Foote. Proud grandpa of Alyssa Foote (Parker Detjens), Raychel (Harrison) Barton and great-granddaughter, Aubrey. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Friday, June 26, from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. Service at 1 PM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
01:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved