Gerald A. Hansen
New Berlin - Passed away on July 20th, 2020 at the age of 90 years. He now joins his parents Hans and Mildred (nee Klug), sister Karen and sister-in-law Janet. Gerald is survived by brother Glenn Hansen, sisters Ellen Sprawls, Laurel (Robert) Evans and Gayle (Richard) Pawlak. Special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the Korean War U.S. Army. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Zilber Family Hospice for the very excellent care he received. For a complete obituary, please visit hartsonfuneralhome.com
