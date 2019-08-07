|
Kitzrow, Gerald A. "Jerry" Of Menomonee Falls. Went to his Savior's arms on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Hayward) for 67 years. Cherished father of Craig (Laurie) Kitzrow, Todd Kitzrow and Cindy (Gerald) Lahti. Dear grandfather of Nathaniel (Margo), Amanda (Tim) Suprenand, Martha (Jacob) Johnson, Zachary, Jared, Molly (Vernon) Farley, Todd, Jr. (Meaghan), Jessica (Cory) Schumacher and Jamie (Nathan) Schultz. Further survived by 15 great-grandchildren who called him GG and other relatives and friends. He was the owner of Progressive Pattern. He was an active church member singing in the choir, a church elder, member of the board of education. Because he loved to sing, he also sang tenor with the Lutheran Chorale for many years. He showed his love for his Savior in all he did. He loved woodworking and built many pieces of furniture including a large buffet, jewelry boxes for his grand-daughters and many other special projects for his family. Visitation Saturday August 10th at BETHLEHEM EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. from 9:30 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019